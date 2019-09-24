PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan Gets Spotted With Tara Sutaria But It’s ‘No One’s Business’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in the town today. From one film to another, Kartik has kept himself quite busy with several films. He has already worked with newbies like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan. Kartik is now all set to even work with Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Amidst all of this, now it looks like that Kartik is all set to work with another new face, Tara Sutaria.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 which also starred Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Recently, Tara and Kartik were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai’s hotel. The pictures suggest that the duo met for a meeting. Well, nothing is yet confirmed if they will be doing a film, but we are already happy looking at the pictures. Check it out here:

What caught our attention is Kartik’s T-shirt and its caption. The caption read, “Nobody’s Business.” Looks like he is warning the media and paparazzi about not poking their noses in his work.

