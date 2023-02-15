Time and again Rhea has left us all impressed with her gorgeous looks. While the actress is constantly discovering a new version of herself, her rejuvenated version is nothing less than a big inspiration for everyone. Continuing the spree, the actress has again dropped some really stunning pictures as she explored a lady personality of herself.

Taking to her social media, Rhea shared some ravishing pictures in a lehenga-style ruffle peach color saree. She further jotted down the caption – “Looks like a lady 😉 #rhenew.” The actress served major goals for this wedding season. She kept the look simple as she opted to keep her mane open and went for basic makeup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Rhea Chakraborty keeps on treating us with such alluring and stunning photoshoots of herself, it’s the absolute epitome of her ravishing personality and we can’t help but desire to see more of it.

Check out the look below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Well, Rhea Chakraborty enjoys a major fanbase on social media and her fans are loving the new version of the actress. What do you think about her latest look? Let us know in the comments section below. On the work front, as per reports, she will be next seen in the film Gaslight along with Sara Ali Khan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Saying Hollywood Will Take Lessons From Bollywood After Watching Krrish 3 In An Old Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say: “He Is No Different Than Dumb Nepo Kids”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News