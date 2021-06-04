An artist is forever alive in his art. One such man to have made a special place in our hearts and will never leave is the legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam. For the ones born in the era the man was crooning actively, you clearly don’t need an introduction for the artist who has made your childhood musical. Romance, mischief, heartbreak, fun, say the mood and SP will have a song.

Advertisement

And how won’t he? In an illustrious career spread over industries, the man holds a record of singing around 16,000 songs. A 6 times National Film Award, 25 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and the NTR National Award for excellence in the field of art winner, he wasn’t a man but an angel who had walked on earth to make us experience his ethereal voice and the magic of it.

Advertisement

We must have lost him to the pandemic, but nothing can take away SP Balasubrahmanyam from our hearts. How can you even spend a life without listening to Roja Jaaneman, or Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai? So for all the times we crave nostalgia, let’s remember the iconic singer on his birth anniversary with his songs that are an instant breeze of fresh air.

BAHUT PYAR KARTE HAIN (SAAJAN)

Saajan starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, was a musical with gems of songs. When SP Balasubrahmanyam decided to croon the heartbreak track Bohot Pyar Karte Hai, he literally meant to make us all cry! Also, the fact that he had become Salman’s voice, makes the song a perfect blend.

HUM BANE TUM BANE (EK DUUJE KE LIYE)

Kamal Haasan’s quirky character in Ek Duuje Ke Liye was appreciated by many, but what also stood out was the song Hum Bane Tum Bane. This was SP Balasubrahmanyam venturing into the Hindi films for the very first time. Also, this was the starting of his collaboration with the legend Lata Mangeshkar. There is a grace in his voice which only he could define.

SAATHIYA TUNE KYA KIYA (LOVE)

There is no way Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya will not make it to this list. Featuring Salman Khan & Revathi in the lead, the song from Love is about a couple falling in love, and it captures the essence just right. If you haven’t, tune in right now!

YEH HASEEN VADIYAN (ROJA)

The stars had finally aligned. Two of the best musicians on the face of the earth were meant to meet. Born was the hit collaboration between AR Rahman and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Roja marked a new wave of music for Hindi films. Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan especially showed the Bollywood audience what shade and mood in a song exactly mean. We can’t thank the two enough for this gem.

MERE RANG MEIN RANGNE WAALI (MAINE PYAR KIYA)

Bring me a song that is in the Mere Rang Mein zone and even comes closure to the excellence of this number. We, as children have tried copying Salman Khan’s moves and SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice from this song at some point. You cannot stop yourself from falling in love with this one.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Finds Support In Anubhav Sinha: “Campaign Against Him Seems Concerted & Bloody Unfair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube