Salman Khan’s last film Radhe didn’t live up to the expectations of the viewers, and even many of the star’s fans were disappointed about the same. But we don’t call him ‘Blockbuster Khan’ for no reason! He has a massive film in his bag to damage control his last few disappointments & that film is Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 (acting title).

The inclusion of Emraan Hashmi as the baddie has made Salman fans & the rest of us super-excited for the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. After Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2018, it’s to be seen how far the production house would go in pouring millions to make this happen.

The latest news coming in is that Emraan Hashmi is all set to fill Salman Khan’s shoes and go shirtless for Tiger 3. Not just that, both Emraan and Salman will are set to rip off their shirts (or whatever they decide to wear) for a high-octane action sequence. So, we could see the magic of 12-pack abs shared between these two stars.

As per LatestLY’s latest report, “Salman Khan ensures that the baddie of his films has to be stylised and at par. Be it, Sonu Sood, in Dabangg or Randeep Hooda in Radhe, the villain has to be intimidating and powerful. Hashmi is leaving no stone unturned to meet the demands of his character, especially the physique the script demands.”

The same report also adds, “Both Salman and Hashmi will take off their shirts for a high octane fight sequence in Tiger 3, and Hashmi has chiselled a six-pack abs physique ready for the same.”

Going shirtless has been a trend in Bollywood, and it’s to be seen how director Maneesh Sharma envisions that sequence to be. Tiger 3 is said to be shot in Poland, Austria, France and Belgium after the pandemic situation settles down.

Are you excited for Salman Khan & Emraan Hashmi’s epic face-off in Tiger 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

