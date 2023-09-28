Actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for ‘Mohra’, ‘K.G.F’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, and others, has accused the media of the 1990s of practising “yellow journalism” and said that the media back then had no accountability.

During a recent conversation, Raveena said: “The media of the 1990s was terrible, it was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no morals, no scruples and no integrity. Luckily, today, you have social media where you can put out your case right away in front of your fans. Your statement matters today.”

Raveena Tandon told Lehren: “There are different mediums and platforms today where you can be one-on-one with your fans. Earlier, we were at the mercy of the editors, who had their own camps whom they were close to as they would write only good things about them, not even waiting to find out the truth. Even if they had to issue an apology, it would be a very small line, very obscure in the inside pages.”

Raveena went on to say that she had the worst articles written about her.

“Some of those women editors today play the feminist card, but I know how nasty they were back then. These are the very people who slut-shammed, body-shamed, called me names and pet names. I was called so many things like ‘Amazonian’, ‘Thunder Thighs’ and ‘Miss arrogant’,” the actress concluded.

