Vaani Kapoor is one of the hottest and s*xiest actresses in Bollywood. Once she had said, “Fashion is a big part of who I am…” and that’s absolutely true indeed. Vaani has been an inspiration for all the fashion lovers because of her unique sense of style. Her sartorial selection of outfits, ranging from graceful traditional ensembles to her s*xy, sultry avatar continue to astound the discerning eyes of the internet’s fashion aficionados.

Ever since she made her acting debut with the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, she has proved her talent, be it in acting, modeling, dancing or fitness. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram.

Vaani, who keeps posting her fashion choices from day to day life on social media, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share some sensuous photos where he showed off her assets in the hottest way. Scroll ahead to have a look as we decode her bold avatar.

Vaani Kapoor captioned her photos not with text but emojis, keeping it simple. She used sun, beach waves, and umbrella emojis.

The latest photos showed Vaani Kapoor flaunting her washboard abs in a neon lime green halter neck bikini top, defining her envious shoulders and collar bones, along with a pair of baggy blue unzipped jeans, showing off her s*xy matching panty. She accessorised her outfit with two golden big-sized kadas that added an extra dose of glamour to the photos.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

For make-up, Vani opted for a minimal makeup withsoft eye-shadow, contoured and highlighted features and glossy lips. The ‘Shamshera‘ actress left her hair open giving a wet and messy look, adding more sensuality to the screen.

What do you think of Vaani Kapoor’s exotic photoshoot? Let us know.

