Raveena Tandon Dresses Up In A Classy White Shirt - Blue Denim & Her Struggle To Post The Picture Is Real

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs showing the actress all set for a virtual appearance.

The actress is currently on a trip to Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve with her family. In the photographs, she is dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denim with her hair left open. The actress is seen clicking selfies in front of a mirror in the photos.

“Checking out the look! Before a virtual appearance from the midst of the jungle, had to go kilometres out to get good network. It’s such bliss actually to be cut off!” Raveena Tandon wrote

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with the series “Aranyak”. The series created by Rohan Sippy also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The crime drama narrates the story of two cops who are on a mission to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Raveena Tandon will also be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”, a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”.

