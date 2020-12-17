Actress Raveena Tandon’s following on Instagram has crossed the five million mark. Expressing joy and gratitude, Raveena mentioned her follower count is organic, and hence she is growing slowly.

Raveena posted a video on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen jumping on the snow. “That’s called Jumping in joy!!! #5M love you all!” she captioned the video.

In another post, the actress shared: “And we grow .. #instafamily slowly, organically but stronger and surely.”

Raveena has been spending quality time in Himachal Pradesh lately, where she is shooting for an upcoming project, and her Instagram account bears testimony to how much she is enjoying her time in the scenic mountain state.

The actress, who is accompanied by her children, has been sharing photographs of snow clad mountains from Manali, Kothi and other locations on Instagram for quite a while now.

In her latest post on her verified Instagram account, Raveena can be seen posing in the snow-clad mountains of Himachal, just like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did while shooting in Switzerland.

“Was doing a #Switzerlandkasharukh in the stunningly gorgeous Himachal mountains .. just love, love my beautiful India! yeh desh hai mera!” captioned the actress.

Last week, the actress shared a photo sitting beside a fireplace. “Books, winter, fireplaces …these are a few of my favourite things,” Raveena shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photo of mountains in another post earlier this month, Raveena wrote: “Breaking through the clouds, When the snow melts and you warm up to the sun again …I find my happiness where the sun shines.”

