Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought after stars of Bollywood. The actor who has given us films like Omerta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, Newton, is currently preparing for his upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do‘. Just a few minutes ago, the actor took to Twitter to call out fake news.

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed actor is gaining muscle to play a police officer in the film ‘Badhaai Do‘ and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his new look. He shared a shirtless picture of himself in the middle of a workout session. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “#WorkInProgress #NEWtan To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #BeMehnati.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture.

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter and shared a tweet that claimed that the actor has signed a three-film deal with Vashu Bhagnani‘s Pooja Entertainment. The tweet also claimed that the production house is paying Rs 10 crore to Rajkummar for each film.

Calling out the tweet, the Ludo actor wrote, “Sorry brother but this is fake news,” with folded hand emojis. Take a look at the tweet below:

Reportedly, Vashu Bhagnani’s production company Pooja Entertainment is also producing Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his two films Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. He has received heaps of praise from fans and critics for his performances in both the films. Apart from Badhaai Do, he will be next seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Netflix’s The White Tiger. He will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

What do you think about Rajkummar Rao’s performance in the latest films? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Karan Johar Gets Summoned By NCB Regarding The Alleged ‘Drug Party’ Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube