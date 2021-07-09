Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media on Thursday and shared a picture of her first photoshoot.

“Throwback to my first portfolio shoot in Bombay. I remember saving up money for a few months before I could get this done. Finally managed because of that one ad shoot I got after doing a million auditions… running to them in between theatre rehearsals,” she wrote.

In the post, Rasika Dugal thanked her photographer and the people who helped her in her decade-long journey as an actor.

“I was mostly confused and lost (well some things don’t change) about what I wanted from the shoot. Thank you @manmeet_bhatti_photography for helping me through this with so much calm and care,” Rasika Dugal added.

“It has been a crazy decade and more ever since… an abundance of experiences… and the unexpected kindness of so so many,” wrote Rasika.

In the picture, Rasika Dugal is seen wearing a satin dress with long hoop earrings.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

