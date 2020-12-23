Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen running on a track and flaunting a stronger build.

“Almost there…P.S – I’m still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft,” she wrote.

Taapsee has been working out hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture and reminisced about how she got her varicose veins operated and removed weeks before she started her training.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen intensely working out dressed in grey shorts and black T-shirt.

“When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye,” Taapsee wrote alongside the image.

Varicose veins occur when the veins become enlarged, dilated, and overfilled with blood.

Taapsee Pannu has been working out really hard for Rashmi Rocket.

