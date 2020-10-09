Rapper Raftaar Shares Budding Singers Rish and Raga's New Song 'Kehendi Si', Deets Inside

Rapper Raftaar, who is known for his singles and collabs like Swag Mera Desi, Tere Wargi Nai Ae, Nachne Ka Shaunq, Dilli Waali Baatcheethas and many more, is a supporter of upcoming talent in the music industry. The Bandook Meri Laila singer recently unveiled a new song by a pair of rising music artistes.

Advertisement

Titled ‘Kehendi si,’ the number has been recorded by budding singers Rish and Raga. The talented duo have not only sung but have also written and composed the song. The music is scored by Moit. The song has been created over a period of two years. ‘Kehendi si’ talks of love, heartbreak and infidelity.

Advertisement

Said Rish of the talented duo, “This is a song that can be enjoyed even though the theme is infidelity and heartbreak. That’s what makes it relatable! Collaborating with Raga was a fun and immersive experience and I am glad that ‘Kehendi si’ came out of it.”

Raga was thrilled at the chance to join hands with Rish. He added, “This is the first time that we’ve collaborated and it was amazing getting to know each other’s music style. We both love fusion and experimenting with genres. I am glad that I got to offer my aesthetics in this song.”

This isn’t the first time Raftaar is supporting upcoming talent. Recently the rapper released the music of upcoming music artiste Yunan. Talking about the talent he said, “Yunan’s trajectory as an artist has beautifully evolved since our initial days of spending time together in the studio. It’s such a gratifying feeling to watch a talent you have nurtured from scratch to grow by leaps and bounds. Yunan’s music reminds me a lot of Justin Bieber’s soundscape. He’s the next kid on the block to watch out for in the pop music space,” Raftaar said. (Inputs from IANS)

Raftaar recently even spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate in the music industry. He said, “Remember true power is vested in the hands of the fans. Muscle and money power are great tools to intimidate someone who is fresh in the business but real talent will always shine and the universe will back it,” Raftaar told IANS while talking about

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut In Trouble, Karnataka Court Asks Police To File FIR Against Her; Read What Went Wrong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube