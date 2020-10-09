Mithoon's Music Has Inspired His Father & Veteran Music Composer Naresh Sharma, Read On!

Veteran music arranger and composer Naresh Sharma does not shy away from admitting that he learns from music created by his son, new-age composer-singer Mithoon.

Sharma was just 14 when he started his career as a violinist. He went on to work as a music arranger, composer and gave background score in more than 200 films. Then he took a break from music.

“I have been listening to Mithoon’s music. I learnt a lot from his music — like the intricacies he uses in his compositions. I have worked for 35 to 40 years, but you can still learn and do a lot,” Sharma told IANS.

After a gap of about a decade, the veteran recently released a single, “Humko tum mil gaye”.

“It was Mithoon who reminded me of this song. It was he who told me to do a non-film song,” said Sharma.

While Sharma has composed it, Vishal Mishra has sung the romantic track penned by Sayeed Quadri.

“We say thank you to people at work for small things. We hardly say thank you to our loved ones. I know it goes without saying, but if you say thank you, it means a lot. It is such a beautiful thing to say ‘humko tum mil gaye’,” said the composer.

This was his first single, and he would like to do more.

Asked if there is any song in collaboration with his son, he said: “Right now we haven’t thought about it, but we might collaborate in the future.

Previously, music composer-singer Mithoon says he has stepped out of his comfort zone of love songs, ballad and piano for Ajay Devgn’s directorial Shivaay.

Mithoon talked about Shivaay at the launch of singer Gajendra Verma’s new single Tera Hi Rahun in 2016.

“I am most excited for it (‘Shivaay‘) because I have stepped out of my comfort zone for it, otherwise my identity has got very obvious. People know that if it’s a love song, or a ballad or a piano, then it would be Mithoon’s song. And I have tried to come out of it, so I am excited for it.”

Shivaay is Ajay Devgn’s second directorial after U Me Aur Hum and the film is set to release this Diwali. The film has been shot in the Balkan mountains of Bulgaria as well in locations like Hyderabad and Uttarakhand. The film highlights Lord Shiva’s human elements.

On creating a music bank or creating music according to script, Mithoon said: “I completely believe in listening to the stories; I get inspired from it. It’s been 10 years for me as a composer, right from my first film ‘Zeher‘ and till my last release ‘Sanam re‘, my success rate has been steady, songs of ‘Zeher‘ were very popular and ‘Sanam Re‘ music has also been very successful.”

“In the meanwhile, I have done very less work, because I always pay attention to the story, I don’t believe in a song bank. It is essential to draw inspiration from the story, and that is from where my music comes out.”

