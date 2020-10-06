Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is stable, sources said.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata around 11 am, a day after he took a Covid-19 test.

A private nursing home bed was booked for the actor on Monday evening, where he was shifted this morning.

The sources said Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and reportedly suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He had attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was on October 7.

It was learnt that the actor had symptchronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had tested coronavirus positive but have since recovered.

Meanwhile, television star Sara Khan, who contracted coronavirus last month, has recovered and is back shooting. On September 10, Sara had shared with fans that she had tested COVID positive.

“I somehow saw it coming as I was experiencing a mild fever and loss of taste and smell. The test confirmed it. I was obviously worried initially but then accepted what it was, and home quarantined myself,” Sara Khan told IANS.

About medication, Sara Khan said: “For most parts, it was basically all about keeping my immune system and health in a good condition. Then, of course, the vitamins and lots of steam really helped.”

The “Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai” actress also has a message for those who are suffering from Covid-19.

“All I’d say is to not panic and keep following all the instructions given by the doctors and, of course, keep a safe distance from everyone until testing negative. Also, always wear a mask at all times, it is crucial,” Sara Khan said.

