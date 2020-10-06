2016 was that year when a Chaiwala from Pakistan stole a million ladies hearts from across the world. His charming looks and an infectious smile broke the internet back then. This tea seller from Pakistan became an overnight Internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media. Arshad Khan is now grabbing eyeballs yet again.

This time the highlight is not his looks, but his progress. Well, the chaiwala is not a mere tea seller anymore. He now owns his own café in Islamabad. Shocked? So are we. Continue reading further to get all the details you need about this café.

According to reports in NDTV, Arshad Khan has opened a cafe in the city named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’. The modern style tea stall serves 15-20 dishes along with tea. Its bright decor has desi touches. Speaking to Urdu News, Mr Khan said that some people asked him to name the cafe “Arshad Khan”, but he refused since “chaiwala” has become part of his identity.

For the unversed, Arshad used to work at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar. The blue-eyed tea seller said in a 2016 interview that he had been living in Islamabad for 25 years and had joined a tea stall. Mr Khan was photographed at the tea stall by photographer Jiah Ali. The picture went viral for his striking looks, and #chaiwala becoming a trending Twitter topic at the time. The story was picked up by international media, including popular US website Buzzfeed.

After Arshad Khan achieved global fame with the viral picture, several modelling gigs and acting jobs were offered to the chaiwala. While he did foray into the entertainment business, the chaiwala is now back to his own city of Islamabad and has opened a cafe that honours his roots.

Here is a glimpse of Arshad’s café, have a look.

Arshad Khan now wants to devote time to the cafe. He plans to divide his time between the TV show he has been acting in and his newest venture. News of the cafe has created a huge buzz on social media, and congratulatory tweets have poured in for Mr Khan. Well, isn’t this great news? What are your thoughts on this?

