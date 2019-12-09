Ranveer Singh Kisses Shahid Kapoor Putting An End To The Cold War Rumours

The rumours that everything is not right between the leading men Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor since their film Padmaavat last year, made many headlines. Last Sunday as the two met on the red carpet at an award function in Mumbai, the two ended the rumours with a kiss and below are all the deets.

Sunday night marked the Star Screen Awards 2019 and the stars of the tinsel down made their way to the red carpet. Also in attendance were Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor looking their dapper selves.

For the unversed, Shahid and Ranveer worked together alongside Deepika in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat. While Shahid played the upright Mewar King Rawal Ratan Singh, the later played Allaudin Khilji. There were rumours that Shahid was not happy with his screen time and he did confess the same by giving hints in several interviews. The rumours also had that Ranveer and Shahid were not on talking terms due to same.

Last night when the two walked the red carpet together, both put an end to all the birdies. Ranveer after getting clicked planted a fond kiss on Shahid’s cheek and it looked adorable. Check the video right away:

On the film front, Shahid will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey. On the other hand Ranveer has a kitty full of ’83, Jayeshbhai Jodaar and Takht.

