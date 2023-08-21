Bollywood ‘Heartthrob’ Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama, also featuring Alia Bhatt, has set the cash registers ringing, raking in over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Recently, it was also made official that Ranveer is now the most wanted man after Farhan Akhtar introduced him as the new Don.

Apart from his professional endeavours, the actor also garners eyeballs with his impeccable fashion sense which always makes him stand out from the lot. Recently, the Padmaavat star took to his Instagram account to share pictures with his 44.5 million followers, beating all their Monday Blues.

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his unique taste in fashion, recently attended the premiere of rapper AP Dhillon‘s docuseries, titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind in an all-white ensemble from the shelves of the celebrated designer Anamika Khanna. In a super-stylish move, the actor went shirtless with his white blazer, allowing the deep lapel to give a glimpse into his chiselled frame.

Acing his classic glam game, Ranveer Singh accessorized his look with white shades from Saint Laurent, layered gold chains, and white pointed boots. He was styled by Eka Lakhani who also shared a series of pictures of the actor in this dashing avatar.

When it comes to Men’s Fashion, Ranveer Singh is always topping the charts in Bollywood. His looks are deeply rooted in Indian aesthetics with a dash of Western subtlety, proving he is a man of culture through and through. Check out Ranveer’s uber-hot look below:

On a scale of 100 to 100, how much would you rate this dazzling look of Ranveer Singh? Let us know in the comment section below.

