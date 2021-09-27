Advertisement

Born Gopal Bedi, Ranjeet gained immense fame as the baddie in 70s Bollywood films. The actor, who worked in hundreds of films usually played the staple sleazy guy and made an image for himself as the ‘molester’ or ‘r*pe specialist’(as he called it). Recently, he opened up about how this on-screen image affected his personal life.

During a recent conversation, the ‘baddie’ spoke about how some relatives from his wife’s side weren’t happy that the two tied the knot. In fact, he even recalled some of their statement made to his mother-in-law once the news of their marriage was out. Read all about it below.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, while in conversation with a leading daily, Ranjeet opened up about his wife Aloka, how they met and people’s perception to his finding a bride. The 70s villainous star said, “I had never seen my parents fighting; my wife has her opinions and we have our arguments, especially over politics because our views are very different. How I met her was that I was going to cast her in my film, but my parents liked her–she was modern yet homely, could speak English as well as Punjabi–what else could I want. My younger brother and sister were married and my parents were really keen on me settling down. Par un dino ke Ranjeet ko kaun apni beti deta (Who’d have married their daughter to the then Ranjeet).”

Ranjeet, further said that when he eventually got married to Aloka, a few of her relatives were disappointed by the development. Talking about their responses, the actor said, “Luckily, my in-laws did; I insisted on an intimate wedding with only immediate family present. Later, one of my wife’s relatives was livid when she found out she had been married to me. They told my mother-in-law that she should’ve instead poisoned or drowned her daughter than letting her marry me.”

He added, “They tried to instigate them saying that they should check their daughter’s body for marks of violence because surely I got drunk and beat her up every evening. My in-laws shot back that if anyone would get hit in the relationship, it would be Ranjeet.”

While much about Ranjeet and Aloka’s life is kept under wraps, let us tell you that the couple has been blessed with two kids – a son and a daughter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives A Bada** Reply When Asked About Her Husband Raj Kundra: “Main Uske Jaisi Lagti Hoon?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube