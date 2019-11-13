Ranbir Kapoor’s Mirror Selfie Makes Us Wish For His Instagram Debut Already

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been a part of many successful films like Sanju, Rockstar, Barfi, has always been very quiet about his personal life. The actor barely talks about his relationship with Alia and is also not on any social media platforms. While Alia did say that he stalks people through a fake profile, his latest mirror selfie is making us crave for his social media debut.

Ranbir Kapoor’s picture where he can be seen in a formal shirt and pants went viral in no time. In the picture, we can see him holding the phone while he poses with his team. The picture was posted by his hairstylist to celebrate 12 years of Ranbir Kapoor in movies.

Celebrity hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a few heartfelt lines along with the picture. He wrote: “12years of Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi cinema. It feels Soo good to be a part of someones journey who has achieved Soo much only with the passion and love for films…Talented Versatile and a star who will keep giving us more every time he comes on screen. From rockstar I got an opportunity to work with him and give different looks with each character that he portrayed…. #ranbirkapoor #rk #hindicinema #celebrityhairstylist #bollywood#hairartist #hairbyajay #bollywoodmovie #celebrity”

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Dharma Productions Brahmastra alongside ladylove Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkenki and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in 2020.

The actor will also be seen in YRF’s ‘Shamshera‘ co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

