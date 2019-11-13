Ranveer Singh Grooms For His 1st Wedding Anniversary, Wifey Deepika Padukone Gives Us A Glimpse

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last year on November 14, 2019. The couple got married amid the exotic locales of Lake Como in Italy. The Bajirao Mastani couple took the nuptial vows following South Indian as well as Sindhi wedding traditions.

Tomorrow, DeepVeer is will celebrate their first wedding anniversary and their fans can’t wait to know what are their plans. Today, the Piku actress took to her Instagram story to share a pic of Ranveer Singh in which he is enjoying a grooming session.

Deepika Padukone captioned the pic, “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary…! @ranveersingh”

Check the picture out:

Isn’t he looking cute?

Meanwhile, DeepVeer will celebrate their wedding anniversary in a beautiful way. As per the sources, the couple will be flying to Tirupati first to visit the Balaji temple on 14th. On November 15, they will be going to Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. Their families will be accompanying them to seek blessings.

Next year is going to be a special one for their fans as the duo will be seen on screen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer will essay former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev’s role in the film. On the other hand, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev. ’83 is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

