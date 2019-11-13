Housefull 4 Box Office: Farhad Samji Topples Kabir Singh Maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga & 9 Others In Directors’ Power Index

Housefull 4 Box Office: This mad comedy has turned out to be a big success for all those associated. Courtesy of 200 crore club entry, the movie helped superstar Akshay Kumar to surpass Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index for the second spot and now with same set points rule, there’s huge turnaround in Directors’ Power Index too.
Farhad Samji who earlier had 200 points has now credited with 100 more points due to H4‘s 200 crore plus collection. And in the course, with a total of 300 points he has overtaken 10 filmmakers in the list including Kabir Singh‘s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s director Aditya Dhar and 8 others.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
The break up of Farhad Samji is as follows:
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Housefull 3
200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Housefull 4
Speaking about H4‘s box office run, the movie earned 200.58 crores till 3rd Monday in India and 282.17 crores worldwide.
In a meanwhile, H4‘s pair of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will reunite in the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey“. A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”
