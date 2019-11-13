Housefull 4 Box Office: Farhad Samji Topples Kabir Singh Maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga & 9 Others In Directors’ Power Index

Housefull 4 Box Office: This mad comedy has turned out to be a big success for all those associated. Courtesy of 200 crore club entry, the movie helped superstar Akshay Kumar to surpass Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index for the second spot and now with same set points rule, there’s huge turnaround in Directors’ Power Index too.

Farhad Samji who earlier had 200 points has now credited with 100 more points due to H4‘s 200 crore plus collection. And in the course, with a total of 300 points he has overtaken 10 filmmakers in the list including Kabir Singh‘s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s director Aditya Dhar and 8 others.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

The break up of Farhad Samji is as follows:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Housefull 3

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Housefull 4

Speaking about H4‘s box office run, the movie earned 200.58 crores till 3rd Monday in India and 282.17 crores worldwide.

In a meanwhile, H4‘s pair of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will reunite in the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey“. A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

