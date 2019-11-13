Housefull 4 Box Office: Farhad Samji Topples Kabir Singh Maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga & 9 Others In Directors’ Power Index

Housefull 4 Box Office: This mad comedy has turned out to be a big success for all those associated. Courtesy of 200 crore club entry, the movie helped superstar Akshay Kumar to surpass Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index for the second spot and now with same set points rule, there’s huge turnaround in Directors’ Power Index too.

Farhad Samji who earlier had 200 points has now credited with 100 more points due to H4‘s 200 crore plus collection. And in the course, with a total of 300 points he has overtaken 10 filmmakers in the list including Kabir Singh‘s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s director Aditya Dhar and 8 others.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Siddharth Anand 100 300 400 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Farhad Samji

100 200 300 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Sajid Samji 100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

The break up of Farhad Samji is as follows:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Housefull 3

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Housefull 4

Speaking about H4‘s box office run, the movie earned 200.58 crores till 3rd Monday in India and 282.17 crores worldwide.

In a meanwhile, H4‘s pair of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will reunite in the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey“. A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

