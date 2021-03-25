Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a 2-year-long battle with cancer. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father and shared a post on social media. In the post, she was seen performing rituals along with her brother Ranbir Kapoor at their home.

Riddhima and Ranbir were dressed in white in the snap. She was also seen wearing a face-mask. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned, “Always watching over us! We miss you.” Take a look at the picture below:

Going by the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19. A few weeks ago, actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed that he was tested positive for coronavirus and was observing self-quarantine. Riddhima also shared a throwback picture where she was seen with her daughter Samara, dad Rishi Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, and mom Neetu. She captions the picture, “Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts.”

Neetu Kapoor actress also shared a throwback video of the late actor earlier today. Sharing the video, she mentioned that today is Rishi Kapoor’s 11-month prayer meet, so she felt like sharing some memories from their last trip to New York City.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She also remembered her late husband and penned an emotional post on returning to the set. She wrote, “ Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

