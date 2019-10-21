Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Luv Ranjan Rom-Com To Finally Go On Floors In February 2020?

That Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for a Luv Ranjan film has been all over the internet but there has been no confirmation from either of the side. According to the recent update if everything goes well, the much-loved pairing will begin the shooting of the rom-com sometime in February next year.

Ranbir and Deepika as a pairing have a massive fanbase. The two have three films together to their credit out of which two are critically acclaimed and have been loved by the Hindi cinema audience.

The Luv Ranjan rom com will be the fourth for both together and will bring them together after almost four years. According to reports in Time Of India, a source close to the development said, “The film is a romantic comedy and both the actors have not only given the nod but also allotted dates from February onwards. While Deepika is also handling dual roles as an actress and a producer with films like Chhapaak and ’83 coming up, Ranbir has been shooting for Shamshera and Brahmastra, and has already allotted his dates. Ranbir and Deepika’s reunion in a TV commercial for a paint brand has reinforced the belief in their chemistry, and thus they will be doing their fourth film together after Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.”

The film reportedly also stars Ajay Devgn. Everyone is waiting for things to get official and the announcements to come out soon.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranbir were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha in 2015 and were loved and praised for their unique chemistry.

