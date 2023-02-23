Ranbir Kapoor Channels His Inner Hrithik Roshan As He Grooves On 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' In Animal's Wrap-Up Party

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has completed shooting for his upcoming film ‘Animal’, was seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s hit song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’.

A video of the wrap-up party has now surfaced online, in which Ranbir is seen performing all the popular dance steps from the songs.

It shows Ranbir Kapoor in a white t-shirt paired with black trousers a black hat.

Ranbir really seemed to be enjoying himself as he danced to the tracks and mouthed the lyrics.

Here’s the video:

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from KNPH at the Animal wrap party. #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/U3VXOnrsfX — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) February 22, 2023

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais.

