Dutch DJ Martin Garrix was joined on stage by Indian cinema stars Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor recently on two separate occasions. The two-time MTV EMA winner is touring Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

In Hyderabad, he was joined on stage by Allu Arjun and even grooved to ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘. Allu Arjun said: “Martin Garrix is such a cool talented guy and it was amazing to go up on stage with him and share all that love with the audience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin said: “India is one of my favourite countries to perform at and it’s good to finally return and party with all my fans. It was great to have Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor join me on stage. There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I’m so proud that we get to do this big tour now.”

In Bengaluru, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage to perform alongside the DJ. The film star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, was seen sharing a warm hug with Garrix as soon as he appeared on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Ranbir Kapoor said on stage: “Let’s hear it for the greatest DJ music producer Martin Garrix. I just got to say one thing guys, stay positive, stay humble, be in love, be high on life. Put on your phones, let’s do this together.”

Garrix was also seen folding his hands and thanking Ranbir on stage like a true humble superstar and also talked about how Kapoor had a new movie releasing that they were celebrating together.

After a successful run in the region in the year 2018, this marks Martin Garrix’s 6th visit to India with the Sunburn tour.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence On Being A Part Of The Iconic Franchise Led By Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty, “It’s Great To Be Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News