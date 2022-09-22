Superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu is among the most anticipated film of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. The film’s team has managed to keep all aspects of the film under wraps but now it seems the first theatrical will be released on this day. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Khiladi Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. As the film is slated to release this December, it follows an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of the famed Adam’s Bridge.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, the first look of Ram Setu will be launched on Monday. The report cited a source as saying, “It’s going to be a digital launch for the first look. It’s more than just a teaser, but not exactly a trailer. The makers will be unveiling an audio-visual unit introducing the audience to the world of Ram Setu for the first and kick off the countdown to the Diwali 2022 release.”

Furthermore, the makers of the film have already submitted the asset to the Central Board of Film Certification on Tuesday and the board is expected to pass the film. “The makers are going with a tight and focused marketing campaign. They have immense faith in their product and believe that the visuals will speak louder than anything else. The trailer will be out within a week of the first look launch.” the publication quoted the source.

Superstar Akshay Kumar is also extremely excited to present this film to the audience as the visuals of this action adventure will be a treat for all Kumar’s fans. This film would mark his fourth consecutive Diwali release after Housefull 4, Laxmii (OTT), and Sooryavanshi.

Previously, Ram Setu landed in trouble after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sent a legal notice against the makers for for ‘distorting’ facts.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Shares What Made Him Felt Like A True Hero & No, It’s Not Fans’ Love

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram