Rajpal Yadav is popular for his rib-tickling brand of comedy. Oneliners in numerous hits and memorable funny characters such as the eccentric Chhota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the not-so-scary Chhota Don in Partner and the overly inquisitive Laxman in Waqt: The Race Against Time are among many that come to mind when you think of the talented actor.

Advertisement

Yet, Yadav tells you he often feels pigeonholed in his super successful image of a comedian, even though the image actually let him headline films such as Main Meri Patni Aur Woh and Kushti.

Advertisement

In a candid chat with IANS, Rajpal Yadav, who has also done leading roles in serious films such as Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Ladies Tailor, Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain, and Mirch, says he hopes to surprise fans in future.

Rajpal Yadav said, “If I am known as a comedian or I get to be known as one, it is because of one of two reasons — either you have not tried or you have accepted it. If I get to be known — I can’t say right now because I am in the middle of the road — it will be decided after 20 years on how I should be known, because I myself don’t know how much work there would be or how many speed breakers will come, how many stones I get and how many flowers I will get.”

The 49-year-old actor, who got noticed through his portrayal of a quirky, violent criminal in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2000 release Jungle, said that he can only hope to be known through hard work.

“If Rajpal Yadav will be known by a name the reason behind it will only be Rajpal Yadav and no one else. If I do comedy, I will be known as a comedian. When I did ‘Main Meri Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon’, I got Best Actor nominations too,” he said.

Rajpal Yadav says everything just boils down to calibre of a person.

“If you have capabilities then the audience will accept you with an open gate. The way you would show them your identity, they will accept you. But you should have the honesty to show your true identity. So, I will try that over the next 10 years. I will do films that will satisfy me and surprise the audience into saying, ‘look where Rajpal started from and where has he reached today’,” he signed off.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Announces ‘Thank God’ With Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh, All Deets Inside



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube