Choreographer Rajit Dev has created a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is known for his unique style and approach. Among his works include the hit Bijlee Bijlee song and also recently collaborated with Nora Fatehi for the FIFA World Cup. Looking back at his journey so far, he is content with how things have turned and want to do more notable work.

“When I see my journey from being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way and I’m very proud of myself for every small thing I’ve achieved. The landmark in my career would be choreographing for a FIFA anthem song because it’s a historic and worldwide event. I feel blessed I could do that,” he says.

His goal is to deliver the best for every song he choreographs. “I’ve so much respect for my seniors that I’ve looked up to all these years, so keeping up with them and adding my flavour and touch to the songs is always my focus,” adds Rajit Dev who has worked with celebs like Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir khan and Salman Khan

Praising the star, Rajit Dev shares, “I have realised they are very professional, never faced any problems as such. In fact, I loved every moment because I was lucky enough to work with Bollywood’s biggest icons. Talking about Ranveer, I worked with him since his first film, so we have a different bond. It’s more brother-like, and we have mutual respect for each other. I’ve known Nora from her initial days in Bollywood. As an ambitious foreigner, who loves Bollywood, she worked really hard to achieve what she’s got now. I’m one of her very few friends in Mumbai. She has no drama, or tantrums as to when work is concerned. In fact, she takes suggestions from me and is very professional.”

Telling about the current trends in choreography that he has noticed, Rajit adds, “I do see trends on social media and everything looks similar to me. Our job is to create a song for three minutes and then some part from that song becomes viral. Nobody sees the hard part of making a song alive. But yes, these trends make the song and a hook step popular.”

Does he feel it’s high time he is approached as a judge in a dance based reality show? “I was a contestant on a dance reality show, Just dance. And, I had done an act on ‘bus itna sa khwaab hai’ and the end of the song was like me sitting next to Hrithik Roshan, Farah khan and Vaibhavi Merchant as a judge. It was an act that highlighted my wish. I don’t doubt myself but also people now need to see new choreographers who’re doing good work. Our song and hook-step is popular, but people don’t know who the choreographer is. So They only know a few who’ve been on TV. So yes, given a chance I would love to judge,” he says.

The one project career that is closest to his heart is Bijlee Bijlee. “I’ve still seen people dance to it in weddings, in clubs. It’s a good sight when everyone dances together as if it’s their vibe,” he smiles.

