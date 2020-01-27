Raj & DK FINALLY Confirm Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Reveal What Advice The Megastar Had For Them

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and it has been more than a year since his fans have seen him on the big screen. The audience has been waiting for him to announce his next project but no green flag has been given by the actor to any film STILL! Although this might change with Raj and DK’s next project as the actor has liked the script of their film.

Confirming the same, the Stree writers revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had admired the script of their next project a lot. They also revealed that after reading the script, Shah Rukh Khan gave them advice on how to make the film as well.

Elaboration on it, DK said, “We just told him a story that we wanted to say and he immediately loved it.” Raj further added, “He did say ‘your script is great, it is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don’t be bogged down by the star or actor in it’.”

DK summed it up by saying, “That’s his way of saying that even if I offer suggestions, don’t feel compelled to take it.”

“After many, many meetings, he’d still say the same. I think it’s wonderful that he is so open to it. It is one of our favourite scripts we have been holding on, thinking let’s do it at the right time, whenever. It’s exciting if we can pull it off with him,” said Raj confirming that the project is still in works.

Apart from this project, the duo is also working on Go Goa Gone 2. They will also return with the second season of web show, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. They have also have Russo brothers’ Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

