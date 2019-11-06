Post Zero, Anushka Sharma’s Next To Be A Twisted Romance?

Anushka Sharma is a self-made woman who has shaped her career in the most admirable way. The actress’s honesty, dedication, and chirpy nature is infectious and has her fans waiting for over a year now for a new project.

Now, looks like Anushka, who was shying away from signing a few films due to her hectic professional and personal life schedules has finally zeroed down on a project and might announce it just soon enough! A certain source has been quoted by a leading daily saying that the NH10 actress, who is currently unwinding in Bhutan with cricketer husband Virat Kohli will next be seen in a love story with a twist.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source has revealed, “If you follow Anushka’s career, she has been constantly on the look-out for the best scripts and is someone who hasn’t adhered to the stereotyped choices. At this point in her career, she is only waiting for scripts that wow her and challenges her and it looks like she has found something super exciting. We hear Anushka has finalized a romantic film but it will have a twist!”

“It’s a totally trademark Anushka style of choosing a film. Her films have always had that edgy element. Take PK, Pari, NH10, Phillauri most of her recent films have had her in a totally new avatar and presented something new to audiences. She has wowed everyone with her performance in these edgy films and looks like she is gearing up for one more. So, this romantic film will have its own unique storytelling and present Anushka again in a totally different light,” the source concluded.

