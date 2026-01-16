Rahu Ketu Movie Review Quicker: Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma Are Loading Enough Laughs

2026 has started on a funny note. Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma have arrived with their comedy drama Rahu Ketu. The film started on a really impressive note. The opening credits set the film’s tone very well through Piyush Mishra’s voice. It reminds me of Barfi’s opening credits and is equally engaging! That is a win for me for starters!

The film sets up the premise very well, and the laughs are good initially. All the characters have been introduced properly. Apart from the leading duo, the supporting characters also hold the film well, and Shalini Pandey’s entry immediately pushes the movie into a new zone!

To be honest, if this is your first theater outing of the year 2026. The film has not disappointed me yet, and it’s already been 40 minutes. I am assuming that the first half is entertaining enough, and the second half might also turn into an enjoyable ride and an engrossing saga!

Here are three thoughts I already have in these first 40 – 50 minutes of the film!

The Introduction – I Am Sold!

The film, directed by Vipul Vig, has introduced the story of Rahu and Ketu brilliantly, blending mythological elements with AI visuals. It is clearly engaging and funny. One of the best intro credits I have seen in a very long time!

The Rahu Ketu BGM

Honestly, I am enjoying the Rahu Ketu background music as well! It is fun and elevates the movie into a perfect zone that would eventually work for the plot. Also, such kickass music for two Manhoos characters is a banger!

The Khi Khi Kho Kho Is Paying Off!

The film is not an out-and-out comedy, and the situational setup is working very well in its favor! The Khi Khi Kho Kho is not meaningless; it makes sense, and I am looking forward to it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the full review of Rahu Ketu!

