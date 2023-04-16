The upcoming film ‘Sanaa’, which stars Radhika Madan, Soham Shah of ‘Tumbbad’ fame, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt, has been selected for the official competition at the 23rd New York Indian Film Festival set to be held from May 11 to 14.

This is North America’s oldest and most prestigious film festival showcasing cinema from India and the Indian diaspora. The festival celebrates cinema from the global Indian community.

The film, directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, tells the story of a 28-year-old woman, played by Radhika Madan, who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Director Sudhanshu Saria said: “It is a great honour to have ‘Sanaa’ selected for the official competition at the New York Indian Film Festival. This festival has been a longstanding champion of independent cinema from the Indian Diaspora, and we are thrilled to have our film showcased alongside such diverse and compelling works. I am excited to attend the festival and engage with fellow filmmakers and audiences.”

Earlier, the film was screened at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It is also set to be a part of the 25th UK Asia Film Festival as an Opening Film, scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 13, 2023.

