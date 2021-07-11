Radhika Madan is in the early phase of her Bollywood career, but she has already done some brilliant movies. Her choice of the script has truly left everyone impressed. Given her choices and performances, it’s safe to say that her career will reach new heights in the coming years.

Advertisement

Radhika made her smashing debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. She then surprised everyone by opting for a quirky film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. These three films are enough to prove how talented the actress is. But unfortunately, she too had to go through some disgusting suggestions in order to be a heroine material.

Advertisement

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Radhika Madan made some shocking revelations about how she was told to get her body parts corrected. It occurred when she decided to enter Bollywood after leaving the television industry.

Radhika Madan shared, “I was told I needed to have a particular shape, size and height. I was also told I need to get surgery or get some body parts corrected. And I always questioned that because mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun (I find myself great). Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? But for the next 1.5 years, I didn’t get work. And it’s very easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew that the journey is more important than the destination. In fact, I made a conscious effort to have a blast at my auditions. And before long, I signed my first film as other projects followed.”

The actress, who worked in daily soap like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, said television shows didn’t give her time to sleep and led to weight gain.

We wish a bright future to the Angrezi Medium actress in Bollywood!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s Comment On Their Bond Is Melting Hearts: “Love Between Your Partners Never Go Away”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube