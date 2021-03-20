Ever since the union government had permitted theatres to operate at full capacity, fans have been eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor took to social media and announced that the film will be released in theatres on May 13.

The 55-year-old actor shared a poster of Radhe and announced that the film will be releasing on Eid as it was committed. He wrote, “Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine……. #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe (sic).” Take a look at the post below:

While fans are waiting for Prabhudeva’s directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to be released in theatres in Eid this year, a ferocious tug-o-war going on between the movie theatres and the film’s digital sponsors ZeePlex. According to SpotboyE, the Multiplex Association Of India wants a gap of at least four weeks between the theatrical and digital release of the film.

Whereas, Shariq Patel Chief Business Officer Zee Studios has said to the publication that the film Radhe will be released on the digital platform in much less than a month following its theatrical release on May 13. But the theatre exhibitors are unwilling to accept the releasing on OTT so early after theatrical release.

It seems Prabhudeva’s directorial is caught in a stalemate. However, it is also worth noting that there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the film on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently enjoying his time in Jaipur with his rakhi sister Bina Kak along with his bodyguard Shera. The veteran actress shared a picture on Instagram where the trio was seen enjoying a safari trip in Jaipur. In the picture, Salman was seen sitting on the back seat of the off-road vehicle, with Bina sitting in the front and Shera behind the wheel. Take a look at the picture below:

What do you think about Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on OTT shortly after theatrical release? Let us know in the comments.

