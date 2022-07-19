Actor Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming, much to the delight of his father. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: “With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet.”

He also posted a link to the live transmission of the aquatic meet and said, “48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 (Final). Vedaant at the 1500m Junior National finals. Live now. Please watch.”

He also wrote: “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”

This isn’t the first time Vedaant is winning medals in swimming. Earlier this year, the youngster did the country proud by winning a gold and a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

On the other hand, actors R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’ is slated to release on September 23.

Kookie Gulati’s suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’ is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Gulati is known for helming films such as ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Prince’. He also has ‘Visfot’ starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.

