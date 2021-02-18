Actor R Madhavan was on Wednesday conferred Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, at their ninth convocation ceremony.

Advertisement

“I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects,” the actor said.

Advertisement

R Madhavan has been active in the industry for more than two decades.

Currently, R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. Besides direction, Madhavan has written, produced and acted in the project.

Meanwhile, Madhavan got a proposal from a female fan on Propose Day, February 8, and the actor replied in the affirmative, thanking her for her love.

“Haan .. haaan … and Aur ek Haan. god bless you… thank you for the love,” Madhavan replied through a tweet.

Must Read: Roohi Trailer Ft. Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube