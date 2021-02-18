This Friday sees the theatrical release of Tuesdays & Fridays and surprisingly it is arriving rather quietly. The film’s promo wasn’t publicised much either and now that the Taranveer Singh directed rom-com is just 48 hours away from release, there is no buzz.

Moreover, another surprise is that the film didn’t release on the Valentine’s Day weekend despite its romantic subject, even though the week was wide open. However, now that it’s releasing, one waits to see how wide would it be, or would it be just a token arrival. Given the fact that there hasn’t been any noise made by the makers so far, looks like the release would be pretty much controlled.

The film marks the debut of Poonam Dhillon & producer Ashok Thakeria’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and ex-Miss Jhataleka Malhotra. Ideally, one would have expected some sort of fanfare here, though that’s not the case here. Also, even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is backing this up, the required hype that goes with the name is missing.