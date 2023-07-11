Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Is Already A Little Fashionista & Is Following 'Mum' Miss World's Footsteps, Here's How!

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on a vacation with her family, has dropped an adorable glimpse of her sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka is currently spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti (fondly called MM) , by the seaside.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra shared Malti’s photo, wherein she can be seen wearing a cute sky blue monokini, with strawberries printed on it. She has paired the outfit with a matching hat and a black sunglasses.

MM is also wearing a thin gold bracelet in her hand. The baby girl can be seen looking at the picturesque sea from a yacht.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the enchanting photo as ‘Angel’ with a red heart emoji.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, also dropped a glimpse of the family vacation by sharing a selfie from the boat. He wrote, “I got vacation eyes”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the not-so-successful ‘Citadel‘ and ‘Love Again’, and she now has ‘Heads of State’ in her kitty.

