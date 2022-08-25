Actress Priyanka Chopra, just like any other Indian staying abroad, misses “home” food and her latest social media post is a proof of that.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi visited Priyanka in the US. The father-daughter duo got the actress Indian snacks such as “namkeen”, “poha” and “khakra”.

‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share her gratitude for the “taste of home” food she had been craving.

Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for taste of home! So kind!”

Priyanka, who is married to pop singer Nick Jonas, made her international debut with ‘Quantico’ in 2015. The thriller series was cancelled after three seasons in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra who was last seen on screen ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, will next be seen in ‘Citadel’, a series produced by Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

