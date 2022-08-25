Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The actor was already married to his first wife Prakash Kaur when he fell in love with the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood. While the beauty already turned down marriage proposals by some of the leading men in the industry including Sanjeev Mehra and Jeetendra, she couldn’t help but fall in love with the Sholay actor. But do you know that Malini and Dharam had to convert to Islam in order to marry each other? Scroll below to read the scoop.

The reason why they had to convert to Islam is because Dharam was already married to his first wife Prakash and couldn’t have gotten married to Hema before divorcing her according to the Hindu Marriage Act. So, the couple decided to convert to Islam and then tied the knot with each other.

According to Times Of India, Dharmendra changed his name to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn while Hema Malini changed it to Aisha Bi R Chakravarty and finally got married in 1980. Things we do in love, hehe!

Soon after the couple got married, Hema Malini gave birth to her elder daughter Esha Deol in 1981 and Ahana Deol in 1985.

Once when Hema appeared on Indian Idol, she spilled the beans from the past when she started dating Dharam and shared how her father pulled off all the strings to not let her marry with the veteran actor. She said, “Usually my mother or my aunt would accompany me on shoots. But during the shoot of one of my songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji would spend time alone because he knew we were friends.”

She concluded by saying, “I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father would immediately sit next to me. But that didn’t stop Dharam ji from sitting in the seat right next to us.”

What are your thoughts on Hema Malini and Dharmendra converting to Islam to marry each other? Tell us in the comments below.

