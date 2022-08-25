Reema Lamba, better known for her screen name Mallika Sherawat, is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She is known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004). Since then she has been labelled as India’s S*x symbol.

Much like her bold onscreen attitude, Mallika has a no-holds-barred approach to answering questions. Recently, she opened up on the existence of the casting couch and how it impacted her career in the Indian film industry. Now she reacts to being called India’s S*x symbol.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Mallika Sherawat was asked whether she has a problem with her being labelled as s*x symbol as mentioned on the Wikipedia page, she replied, “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing.”

However, Mallika Sherawat is currently happy with her staying away from the rat race of Bollywood. She shuttles between US and India for work and chills with it. She claims that she is not even up for PR strategies to be in the news. She said, “What do I say, I am so out of touch with PR and all! I can only speak for myself, I have been a very honest person, and sometimes I have gotten into a lot of trouble because of that. I don’t pay attention to what other actors are doing, or what their PRs are doing.”

Mallika Sherawat further admitted that she doesn’t care about her social media game and doesn’t want to be subjected to someone else’s opinion of her.

