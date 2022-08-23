Actress-singer-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known for her social media presence, recently took to Instagram to share pictures featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing two pictures on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Love like no other”.

The first picture shows Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking into the camera as her daughter sits on her lap. In the image, they can be seen twinning in white outfits.

The second picture shows Priyanka in a playful mood with Malti. In both the pictures, Malti’s face isn’t clearly visible.

Priyanka‘s actress cousin Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen playing the titular character of Saina Nehwal in the biopic ‘Saina’, took to the comments section of Priyanka’s post and wrote, “I miss herrrrrrr.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January this year via surrogacy. They took to their social media to break the news to their fans and had asked for privacy during their private moment.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starrer ‘Matrix 4.’ Next, she will be seen in Russo Brothers‘ ‘Citadel’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’.

