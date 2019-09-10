Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas – Couples Who Pet Together, Stay Together!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were spotted around NYC streets looking their casual best. Since the lovebirds – PeeCee & Nick made their relationship official by getting hitched last year, the two have been giving us all sorts of goals.

From their mini-vacations to the appreciation posts, the two are one of the cutest couples in town. They set fire on the red carpet of the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival as well. Now, the two have once again won over our hearts with their latest outing.

NickYanka were spotted strolling in the NYC streets with their pet pooch, Diana. PeeCee and hubby Nick kept their look very casual and cool. Priyanka stepped out in a maroon sweatshirt paired with ankle-length faded blue jeans. Beige heels, a Dior bag, a simple top bun and a pair of funky sunglasses completed her look. Nick too wore an all-black ensemble. Nick was snapped picking up Peecee’s baby Diana in his hands and it was definitely the cutest moment.

