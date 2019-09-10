“Fortunate Enough That People Will Get To See Me On A Web Show, Without Having To Pay For Tickets”: Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor has got a new push to his career with Lust Stories last year and his role as Vidya Balan’s husband in Mission Mangal added fuel to the fire. The actor, who tried to revive his career back in 2009 with Luck By Chance says despite the appreciation for his character his career did not get the expected push.

And now speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, Kapoor said, “I don’t know (what happened after Luck..). I was appreciated and everything, but for some reason (things didn’t change). Everyone told me ‘You should do fun roles, you were so good in it’ but it didn’t translate into work. I decided that whatever work I did — it was the reason I got into production too — it has to be something meaningful, I won’t do riff-raff. It’s not a question about the length of the role. Things did change, but you have to be patient and ready.”

The Sirf Tum actor feels he has never been more free than now to choose what he wants to do. “I have got a history, and experience on my side. I did more than 40 films. I am next doing a big web show, which will be out next year, where I play the protagonist. It’s working for me. I am getting to play lead roles in the webspace, and being part of an ensemble cast in films. I am fortunate, that right now, we have this, where people don’t have to pay for tickets to see me. If the show is good, they watch me.”

Well, we are hoping that we will get to see more of the actor in the near future!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!