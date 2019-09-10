Karan Deol Opens Up About His Dancing Skills Comparison With Papa Sunny Deol & Chacha Bobby Deol

The latest star kid on the block, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas star Karan Deol, has claimed to be a better dancer than his father Sunny Deol.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview to Mid-Day, Karan said, “I would say I am a better dancer than dad. Not as good as my chacha (actor Bobby Deol). I am not that bad either, I can shake a leg if I have to, but I am not amazing. If you show me the step, I will learn it. But if you randomly tell me to dance, I cannot.”

Revealing one particular advice that the budding star got from his family, Karan said, “My dad (Sunny Deol) has always told me always give your 100 per cent. Never lie to yourself. My chacha (Bobby Deol) told me to be more flexible in dancing.

Karan, who carries the Deol legacy forward, was accompanied by his grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra at the trailer launch of his debut, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Speaking of one trait that he would not like his grandson to adopt from him, Dharmendra said, “Bas daaru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni h (He should not drink.They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is all set to hits theatres on the 20th September featuring Karan Deol alongside another debutant Sahher Bambba in lead roles.

