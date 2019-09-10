Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Stars Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma Shake A Leg To Ayushmann Khurrana’s Song Dhagala Lagli – WATCH

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke always leave the audience amazed with interesting twists and performances. The fans are in love with Abir aka Shaheer and Mishti aka Rhea’s chemistry. To spice up the current track more, the makers have shot for an amazing dance number featuring the duo.

Both Shaheer and Mishti along with their friends are dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s song Dhagala Lagli from Dream Girl. The Navya actor took to his Instagram page to share the promo and we are loving it!

In the promo, Mishti and Shaheer look stunning in the Maharashtrian look. With their fantastic acting, the duo is now set to win our hearts with their dance performance. Shaheer Sheikh captioned the video, “Some superb dance choreography, amazing cinematography and a beautiful set.. thanks to #himanshuSir @vishal.desai13 #nikhilbhatia”.

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After watching the promo and seeing Abir and Misthi in such a rejoicing mood, we can’t wait for the episode to air.

Meanwhile, coming to the current track, Mishti, Abir, Kunal and Kuhu are in Mumbai to be a part of Ganpati celebrations. That’s when they decided to shake a leg on this foot-tapping number from Dream Girl.

What do you think of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s dance? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!