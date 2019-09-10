Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan’s Happiness Knows No Bound In THESE Throwback Baby Shower Pics

We all love throwback photos, especially if they are of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Whether it’s their childhood pic, teenage days, or wedding pics, they make us nostalgic even if we weren’t present to witness those moments. A few pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are going viral on social media and we can’t get enough of how good and happy they look.

These photos are from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s baby shower when she was pregnant with Aaradhya Bachchan. In the photos, Ash is looking beautiful in a Mehendi green silk saree and gold jewellery. Her mom Vrinda Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are standing beside her on the stage during the baby shower. In another pic, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen giving their blessings to Aishwarya.

Check out the photos below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in their lives in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s next Tamil film titled Ponniyin Selvan.

