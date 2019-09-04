WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares How He Transformed Into Dream Girl Pooja

Ayushmann Khurrana is winning our hearts again and again with his spectacular performances. From Vicky Donor to Andhadhun, the actor has only set the bar high for himself. The National-Award winner is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. In the film, he will be enacting as a girl named Pooja.

If the trailer has made you fall in love with Ayushmann Khurrana and Pooja, the making video will make you even more fond of the actor. In the video shared by the Badhaai Ho actor today, we get to see how he gets into the character of Sita for a stage play in the film.

In the video, Ayushmann says that dressing like a woman is a task. He had to shave again and again whenever stubble used to grow. It used to take him 3 hours to get ready as a woman. He shared that as an actor one gets to do whatever they want to do and Pooja is that character for him as he gets to talk as a man and as a woman.

The actor tweeted, “Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega! Here’s how I transformed into your Dream Girl! 😉 Catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of #DreamGirl.”

Watch the video below:

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor and Nidhi Bisht. The film will hit the screens on September 13.

