EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Tripathi: ‘Mimi’ Is Quite A Unique & Beautiful Story

Pankaj Tripathi is bagging a lot of interesting projects back-to-back. After winning hearts as Guruji in Sacred Games 2, the actor recently announced his next project, Mimi. The film will be helmed by Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Mimi will be Kriti and Pankaj’s third film together as they earlier shared screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked the actor about Mimi and his character. The actor said, “Dinesh Vijan and I share a good rapport and when I did a small part for Angrezi Medium, which he is producing, he told me about Mimi. Dinesh is also producing Mimi and I liked the story. The film is based on surrogacy and other issues and it will be an incredible journey. The storytelling is beautiful but also difficult. We will be making it with sincerity and hard work so that the audience loves the story.”

About working with Kriti Sanon for the third time, the talented actor shared, “Mimi is quite a different film than I’ve done in the past. My equation with Kriti in this is different than what we saw in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. It’s very unique. Luckily, I am getting scripts and characters which are not usual and whose graph is set on some different tangent and I’m very thankful for it.”

Recently, Amazon Prime teased the audience with almost revealing the release date of Mirzapur Season 2. We asked Pankaj Tripathi about the second season and he shared that he is also eager for the next season. Pankaj said, “I think it’s Amazon’s responsibility to announce the date when the second season will be out. But I am very excited because even the premise of Mirzapur has become huge. I am equally impatient for the second like the audience is. Some people address me as Kalin bhaiyya while some call me Guruji. It feels good to see how people remember me with the characters I play on screen.”

Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which he plays Janhvi Kapoor’s father’s role. The actor told us that the film is very special to him and Sharan has done an amazing job as a director. He added, “It’s an interesting script. The father-daughter equation Janhvi and I share in the film is very beautiful and a glimpse of it can be seen on the poster as well. We enjoyed a lot while shooting the film. I hope when it releases, the audience likes it.”

Currently, Pankaj Tripathi is shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film stars Ranveer Singh essaying the role of former Indian Cricket Captian, Kapil Dev.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!