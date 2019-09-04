Salman Khan’s ROWDY DANCE Is All Of Us During Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH!

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is known to be one of the most loving actors when it comes to his family. Be it any family occasion, Salman is often seen having lots of fun. We all know by now that Salman enjoys a lot during Ganesh Chaturthi, during the aarti as well as visarjan.

Yesterday, his sister Arpita Sharma’s Ganpati visarjan was held and he went all crazy dancing on the streets.

The Marathi dhol and tashas were called and Salman was seen shaking his leg with Daisy Shah and Swara Bhasker. The videos that are going viral on the internet are making us all go crazy. The videos were shared by Atul Agnihotri and Ashley Rebello on their social media handles. After watching the videos, we can’t resist ourselves but whistle out loud.

Check out the videos below:

It was quite an amazing affair! The whole family had gala time at the Khans Ganpati like every year.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!